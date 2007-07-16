Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 16, 2007
1. Jessica BielBiel donned a flirty ruffled dress from Giambattista Valli for the premiere of her latest film I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry. She kept the vintage-looking dress current with metallic sandals from the designer, a Fendi bag, Jo Cho hoops and a ring from Tom Binns. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:talbots.comClutch:ebags.comSandals:eluxury.com
-
July 16, 2007
2. Emmanuelle ChriquiEmmanuelle Chriqui
-
July 16, 2007
3. Gwyneth PaltrowShe accessorized her leggy look with Louboutins and a cane from Tom Ford.
-
July 16, 2007
4. Christina RicciChristina Ricci
-
July 16, 2007
5. Mischa BartonMischa Barton
July 16, 20071 of 5
Jessica Biel
Biel donned a flirty ruffled dress from Giambattista Valli for the premiere of her latest film I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry. She kept the vintage-looking dress current with metallic sandals from the designer, a Fendi bag, Jo Cho hoops and a ring from Tom Binns. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:talbots.comClutch:ebags.comSandals:eluxury.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM