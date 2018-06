Biel donned a flirty ruffled dress from Giambattista Valli for the premiere of her latest film I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry. She kept the vintage-looking dress current with metallic sandals from the designer, a Fendi bag, Jo Cho hoops and a ring from Tom Binns. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: talbots.com Clutch: ebags.com Sandals: eluxury.com