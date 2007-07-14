Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 14, 2007
1. Jessica AlbaAlba kept her cool while cruising the streets of Florence, Italy, in a patterned top with a sequined yoke, dark pencil jeans and simple woven flats. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jeans:revolveclothing.comShirt:forever21.comShoes:piperlime.com
-
July 14, 2007
2. Rachel BilsonBilson hosted a Chip & Pepper launch party wearing jeans by the designers, a Bensoni top, Lanvin shoes and a vintage necklace.
-
July 14, 2007
3. Hilary SwankHilary Swank
-
July 14, 2007
4. Courteney CoxCourteney Cox
-
July 14, 2007
5. Sienna MillerShe accessorized her bright minidress with Ray-Ban Wayfarers, a Balenciaga bag and sandals from Chanel.
July 14, 20071 of 5
Jessica Alba
Alba kept her cool while cruising the streets of Florence, Italy, in a patterned top with a sequined yoke, dark pencil jeans and simple woven flats. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jeans:revolveclothing.comShirt:forever21.comShoes:piperlime.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM