Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 13, 2007
1. Sienna MillerMiller hit a New York screening of Interview wearing a navy Chanel dress with a lace bodice and slit skirt. The actress added a Roger Vivier clutch for a pop of color. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bloomingdales.comShoes:bluefly.comClutch:shopbop.com
-
July 13, 2007
2. Thandie NewtonShe accessorized her silver dress with diamonds from Erickson Beamon and a bag from Swarovski.
-
July 13, 2007
3. Penelope CruzPenelope Cruz
-
July 13, 2007
4. Camilla BelleCamilla Belle
-
July 13, 2007
5. Diane KrugerShe accessorized her floaty gown with an Immage bag from Swarovski.
July 13, 20071 of 5
Sienna Miller
Miller hit a New York screening of Interview wearing a navy Chanel dress with a lace bodice and slit skirt. The actress added a Roger Vivier clutch for a pop of color. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bloomingdales.comShoes:bluefly.comClutch:shopbop.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM