Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 12, 2007
1. Michelle PfeifferPfeiffer let her hair down at the premiere of her latest movie Hairspray. The actress wore a pale Jenni Kayne cocktail dress and accessorized with Cartier earrings, H. Stern ring, Sergio Rossi bag and Christian Louboutin heels. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:shopbop.comShoes:endless.comClutch:nordstrom.com
-
July 12, 2007
2. Amanda BynesAmanda Bynes
-
July 12, 2007
3. Brittany SnowSnow's bright Malandrino dress got the red-carpet attention it deserved, thanks to dark accessories: Stuart Weitzman shoes, Kaviar and Kind jewelry and a Chanel clutch.
-
July 12, 2007
4. Camilla BelleThe actress wore Armani shoes and a Dolce & Gabbana bag with her two-toned dress.
-
July 12, 2007
5. Sienna MillerSienna Miller
July 12, 20071 of 5
Michelle Pfeiffer
Pfeiffer let her hair down at the premiere of her latest movie Hairspray. The actress wore a pale Jenni Kayne cocktail dress and accessorized with Cartier earrings, H. Stern ring, Sergio Rossi bag and Christian Louboutin heels. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:shopbop.comShoes:endless.comClutch:nordstrom.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM