Diaz was an all-American beauty in Mason shorts, a Sparkle tank and a Hysteric Glamour jean jacket at the Live Earth concert in New York. The actress gave her classic summer look a little edge with studded Marc Jacobs wedges. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket: oldnavy.com Top: urbanoutfitters.com Shorts: bluefly.com Shoes: nordstrom.com