Biel was a chic errand runner in her Harlow tunic, cropped leggings and YSL sunglasses. She was spotted hitting the pharmacy and picking up her dry cleaning in Brentwood, California. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Leggings: michaelstars.com Tunic: bloomingdales.com Bag: jjill.com Sunglasses: forever21.com Flip-Flops: plazatoo.com