Look of the Day
-
July 7, 2007
1. Jessica BielBiel was a chic errand runner in her Harlow tunic, cropped leggings and YSL sunglasses. She was spotted hitting the pharmacy and picking up her dry cleaning in Brentwood, California. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Leggings:michaelstars.comTunic:bloomingdales.comBag:jjill.comSunglasses:forever21.comFlip-Flops:plazatoo.com
-
July 7, 2007
2. Liv TylerThe actress wore a Cartier Love necklace and carried a Christian Louboutin bag.
-
July 7, 2007
3. Kylie MinogueKylie Minogue
-
July 7, 2007
4. Claire DanesThe Evening lead accessorized her shirt dress with a Zac Posen bag and Chanel sandals.
-
July 7, 2007
5. Paris HiltonThe girl about town carried a Chanel bag and wore Gucci sunglasses.
July 7, 20071 of 5
Jessica Biel
