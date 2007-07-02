Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
July 2, 2007
1. Julianne MooreThe redhead was red hot in an oversized YSL shirt dress at the Qatar airline debut in New York City. Moore accessorized with a quilted white bag and gold bangles. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comShoes:shopbop.comBag:ardenb.com
July 2, 2007
2. Chloe SevignyShe wore a floaty top from Lela Rose and a Chanel bag.
July 2, 2007
3. Kate WalshThe Private Practice star accompanied her long dress with Sigerson Morrison sandals, a Sonya Ooten Necklace and a Kenneth Cole bracelet.
July 2, 2007
4. Molly SimsSims dressed down her beaded tunic with J Brand jeans and Chloe wedges.
July 2, 2007
5. Claire DanesThe actress wore a Stella McCartney jacket over a Zac Posen top and Diesel jeans.
