Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 29, 2007
1. Claire DanesDanes showcased the work of her pal Zac Posen for an appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman in New York. The Evening star finished the look with gold slingbacks. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:yoox.comShoes:shoes.comBracelet:saksfifthavenue.com
-
June 29, 2007
2. Rosario DawsonRosario Dawson
-
June 29, 2007
3. Paris HiltonShe wore Christian Louboutin pumps with her demure dress.
-
June 29, 2007
4. Kristen BellThe actress paired the tiny tunic with Stella McCartney shoes.
-
June 29, 2007
5. Kate BosworthThe stylish star carried a YSL bag.
June 29, 20071 of 5
Claire Danes
Danes showcased the work of her pal Zac Posen for an appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman in New York. The Evening star finished the look with gold slingbacks. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:yoox.comShoes:shoes.comBracelet:saksfifthavenue.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM