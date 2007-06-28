Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 28, 2007
1. RihannaRihanna was a femme fatale in form-fitting Herve Leger at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. The songbird accessorized with Christian Louboutin shoes, earrings and a ring from Bochic, and a Campise necklace. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:cache.comShoes:zappos.comNecklace:shopplasticland.comRing:dillards.com
June 28, 2007
2. Kate MossShe paired her floaty vintage dress with shoes from Marc Jacob.
June 28, 2007
3. Beyonce KnowlesBeyonce Knowles
June 28, 2007
4. Diane KrugerThe actress added spice to her dress with an bright Balenciaga bag.
June 28, 2007
5. Jennifer HudsonJennifer Hudson
Rihanna
