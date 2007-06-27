Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 27, 2007
1. Mandy MooreMoore looked all grown up in a green chiffon dress with tantalizing keyhole cutouts. The actress, who posed at the Hollywood premiere of License to Wed, complimented the emerald gown with chunky gold bangles. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comBracelet:bluefly.comEarrings:fortunoff.com
June 27, 2007
2. Angelina JolieJolie complemented her all-white outfit with tan Louboutins.
June 27, 2007
3. Petra NemcovaPetra Nemcova
June 27, 2007
4. Christine TaylorTaylor punched up her simple green dress with metallic accessories, including the gold suede Bel Air bag from Swarovski.
June 27, 2007
5. Kristen BellBell accompanied the blue dress with a Kate Spade clutch and Dolce & Gabbana shoes.
Mandy Moore
