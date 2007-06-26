Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 26, 2007
1. Penelope CruzCruz lit up the Hollywood night in a bright yellow Michael Kors minidress and Christian Louboutin peep-toes. The actress wore the boldly-colored number to a private Prince concert. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:neimanmarcus.comClutch:ebags.comShoes:aldoshoes.com
-
June 26, 2007
2. Demi MooreThe actress wore Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry with her Yves Saint Laurent dress, handbag and shoes.
-
June 26, 2007
3. Nelly FurtadoNelly Furtado
-
June 26, 2007
4. Kate BeckinsaleHer gems came from Cartier.
-
June 26, 2007
5. Uma ThurmanUma Thurman
June 26, 20071 of 5
Penelope Cruz
