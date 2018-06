A bubby Bilson had a fashionable night out at a cocktail party for Kova & T held at the Chateau Marmont. The petite actress donned a T-shirt from the designers, Ginger jeans from 7 For All Mankind, a vintage necklace and carried a Mercuryduo clutch. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL T-Shirt: americanapparel.net Jeans: 7forallmankind.com Necklace: blueluxe.com Clutch: amazon.com