Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 23, 2007
1. Rachel BilsonA bubby Bilson had a fashionable night out at a cocktail party for Kova & T held at the Chateau Marmont. The petite actress donned a T-shirt from the designers, Ginger jeans from 7 For All Mankind, a vintage necklace and carried a Mercuryduo clutch. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL T-Shirt:americanapparel.netJeans:7forallmankind.comNecklace:blueluxe.comClutch:amazon.com
-
June 23, 2007
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerShe accompanied clothes from her Bitten line with pumps by Alexander McQueen.
-
June 23, 2007
3. Naomi CampbellThe top model wore an Omnipeace T-shirt from Signorelli along with skinny jeans and Alaïa shoes.
-
June 23, 2007
4. Jessica AlbaThe Fantastic Four beauty wore sunglasses from Dolce & Gabbana and flats from Rickard Shah.
-
June 23, 2007
5. Thandie NewtonNewton wore a playful tank from Marni with a blazer and shorts.
June 23, 20071 of 5
Rachel Bilson
A bubby Bilson had a fashionable night out at a cocktail party for Kova & T held at the Chateau Marmont. The petite actress donned a T-shirt from the designers, Ginger jeans from 7 For All Mankind, a vintage necklace and carried a Mercuryduo clutch. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL T-Shirt:americanapparel.netJeans:7forallmankind.comNecklace:blueluxe.comClutch:amazon.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM