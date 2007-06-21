Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 21, 2007
1. Jennifer AnistonWhen a book party merits a red carpet, you've got to dress up! Aniston did just that, celebrating author Laura Day's new book in a simple black Prada cocktail dress with Jimmy Choo shoes and gold bangles. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:shopbop.comBracelets:guess.comShoes:saksfifthavenue.comClutch:bluefly.com
June 21, 2007
Renée Zellweger
June 21, 2007
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerShe wore Jimmy Choo shoes with the graphic-print dress.
June 21, 2007
4. Gisele BundchenShe wore Louboutins with her lacy frock.
June 21, 2007
5. Mandy MooreThe multi-talented star wore pumps from YSL and carried a Coach bag.
Jennifer Aniston
