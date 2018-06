Alba wore a futuristic frock for an appearance on The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet in New York. The Fantastic Four star complemented her metallic dress with Rickard Shah shoes and oversized shades from Dolce & Gabbana. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: ronherman.com Earrings: shopintuition.com Sunglasses: saksfifthavenue.com Shoes: stevemadden.com