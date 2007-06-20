Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 20, 2007
1. Jessica AlbaAlba wore a futuristic frock for an appearance on The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet in New York. The Fantastic Four star complemented her metallic dress with Rickard Shah shoes and oversized shades from Dolce & Gabbana. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:ronherman.comEarrings:shopintuition.comSunglasses:saksfifthavenue.comShoes:stevemadden.com
June 20, 2007
June 20, 2007
3. FergieFergie partied in New York wearing a Donna Karan print dress with a Marcomarco belt.
June 20, 2007
June 20, 2007
5. Alicia KeysThe sultry singer paired her black cocktail dress with Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
