Look of the Day
June 19, 2007
1. Charlize TheronTheron got mod in a little black dress at the CineVegas 2007 Film Festival Awards in Las Vegas. The actress accessorized with Tiffany earrings, a Cartier panther ring, and shoes and a clutch from Roger Vivier. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.comEarrings:ice.comClutch:anntaylor.comShoes:zappos.com
June 19, 2007
2. Amber TamblynThe Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star wore Louboutin shoes with her satin frock.
June 19, 2007
3. Hilary DuffDuff wore jeweled Christian Louboutin heels with her colorful minidress.
June 19, 2007
4. Maria MenounosMenounos complimented her golden gown with shoes and a bag by Jimmy Choo and jewelry by Erika Peña.
June 19, 2007
5. FergieThe songstress wore Christian Louboutin heels with the minidress.
Charlize Theron
