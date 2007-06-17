Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 17, 2007
1. America FerreraUgly who? America Ferrera looked glamorous at a concert sponsored by Nylon and MySpace. The actress wore a flirty, belted black dress and accessorized with drop earrings and sandals with crystal detail. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comEarrings:shopintuition.comShoes:zappos.com
-
June 17, 2007
2. Alexis BledelAlexis Bledel
-
June 17, 2007
3. Amanda BynesAmanda Bynes
-
June 17, 2007
4. Maria MenounosMaria Menounos
-
June 17, 2007
5. Michelle TrachtenbergMichelle Trachtenberg
June 17, 20071 of 5
America Ferrera
Ugly who? America Ferrera looked glamorous at a concert sponsored by Nylon and MySpace. The actress wore a flirty, belted black dress and accessorized with drop earrings and sandals with crystal detail. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comEarrings:shopintuition.comShoes:zappos.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM