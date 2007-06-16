Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 16, 2007
1. Gwyneth PaltrowPaltrow cruised around Santa Monica looking casually cool in a crisp embroidered dress with whimsical heart-shaped buttons. She accessorized with flip-flops and aviators. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:net-a-porter.comFlip-Flops:flipflopstyle.comSunglasses:armysurplusworld.com
June 16, 2007
2. Jennifer AnistonAniston wore a cashmere sweater from Calvin Klein Collection over a Juicy Couture tank top and Generra jeans. She carried a Dries Van Noten bag.
June 16, 2007
3. Ashley OlsenThe birthday girl wore towering Balenciaga shoes and a Rolex with her simple button-down shirt and skinny jeans.
June 16, 2007
4. Cameron DiazDiaz donned a Michella Mason top with 7 For All Mankind jeans, Louboutin pumps and a necklace from Van Cleef & Arpels.
June 16, 2007
Eve
Gwyneth Paltrow
