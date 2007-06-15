Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 15, 2007
1. Angelina JolieJolie was a bargain beauty at the New York premiere of A Mighty Heart in a vintage velvet dress from L.A.'s Wasteland boutique. The actress added a luxe touch to the timeless gown with Christian Louboutin for Louis Azzaro heels and Frances Klein gems. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comShoes:bebe.com
-
June 15, 2007
2. Cameron DiazShe accessorized the model frock with Pierre Hardy patterned wedges, Yossi bangles, Dean Harris earrings and a Van Cleef & Arpels ring.
-
June 15, 2007
3. Demi MooreDemi Moore
-
June 15, 2007
4. Katie HolmesHolmes paired J Brand jeans with a silky vest and a Tod's bag.
-
June 15, 2007
5. Jessica AlbaShe completed her flirty look with Tribe jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.
June 15, 2007
Angelina Jolie
