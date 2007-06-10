Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 10, 2007
1. Mary-Kate OlsenOlsen was ready for her close-up in a floor-length Holly Harp design worn with a Balenciaga belt and a Miu Miu bag. She and sister Ashley Olsen hosted a New York dinner on behalf of the CFDA nominees. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:livenatty.comBelt:couturecandy.comBag:shopbop.com
-
June 10, 2007
2. Claudia SchifferThe supermodel topped off the classic look with Biba jewelry, Sergio Rossi shoes and a bag from Temperley.
-
June 10, 2007
3. Ashley OlsenThe budding designer wore Wolford leggings with a jacket from her own line.
-
June 10, 2007
4. Zooey DeschanelZooey Deschanel
-
June 10, 2007
5. Winona RyderWinona Ryder
June 10, 20071 of 5
Mary-Kate Olsen
Olsen was ready for her close-up in a floor-length Holly Harp design worn with a Balenciaga belt and a Miu Miu bag. She and sister Ashley Olsen hosted a New York dinner on behalf of the CFDA nominees. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:livenatty.comBelt:couturecandy.comBag:shopbop.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM