Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 7, 2007
1. Angelina JolieJolie was a modern-day bombshell at the Ocean's Thirteen premiere in a black Versace dress from the label's upcoming cruise collection. She finished the look with diamonds from Tiffany and Christian Louboutin shoes. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bananarepublic.comShoes:saksfifthavenue.comEarrings:tiffany.com
June 7, 2007
2. Jessica AlbaThe actress accessorized her vintage dress from LA boutique The Way We Wore with a Tiffany gold pin, Collette earrings and ring, and Dior shoes.
June 7, 2007
Cindy Crawford
June 7, 2007
4. ShakiraThe down-to-earth singer borrowed her simple frock from a friend.
June 7, 2007
5. Sienna MillerThe actress wore Burberry sandals with a dress from her upcoming fashion line Twenty8Twelve.
Angelina Jolie
