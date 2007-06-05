Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 5, 2007
1. Cameron DiazDiaz kept it short and sweet at the MTV Movie Awards in her Luella minidress and Sergio Rossi heels. She completed the look with Dean Harris hoop earrings, Boucheron bangles and a ring from Cartier. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:rampage.comShoes:endless.comClutch:plazatoo.com
-
June 5, 2007
2. Mandy MooreMandy Moore
-
June 5, 2007
3. Eva MendesEva Mendes
-
June 5, 2007
4. Jessica AlbaThe actress wore Christian Louboutin shoes.
-
June 5, 2007
5. Jessica BielHer shoes and bag were from Fendi.
June 5, 20071 of 5
Cameron Diaz
Diaz kept it short and sweet at the MTV Movie Awards in her Luella minidress and Sergio Rossi heels. She completed the look with Dean Harris hoop earrings, Boucheron bangles and a ring from Cartier. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:rampage.comShoes:endless.comClutch:plazatoo.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM