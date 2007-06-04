Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 4, 2007
1. Kelly RipaRipa, in an Akiko tank dress, puts her best Christian Louboutin-sandled feet forward as she leaves the Live With Regis and Kelly studio in New York. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.comShoes:saksfifthavenue.com
June 4, 2007
2. Nicky HiltonShe accented her mod minidress with Christian Louboutin shoes and a Chanel bag.
June 4, 2007
3. Katharine McPheeThe singer wore a gold Mowana necklace and a ring from Swarovski.
June 4, 2007
4. Eva LongoriaEva Longoria
June 4, 2007
5. Kristin DavisThe actress wore Givenchy shoes, a Richard Tyler clutch and a Van Cleef & Arpels ring.
