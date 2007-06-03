Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 3, 2007
1. Nicole RichieRichie gets retro at a Bel Air party for Kidada Jones and her Disney Couture jewelry line. The Simple Life star wore high-waisted shorts from Sass & Bide, Christian Louboutin shoes, Disney Couture jewelry and vintage YSL shades. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Top:fashionchateau.comShorts:shopbop.comSunglasses:sunglasshut.comShoes:saksfifthavenue.com
June 3, 2007
2. BeyoncÃ© KnowlesThe singer carried a bright red bag by Moschino.
June 3, 2007
3. Maria MenounosThe actress accompanied her indigo jeans with a Ya-Ya jacket, Rebecca Taylor tank, necklaces from Tacori and Chanel and a bracelet from Disney Couture. Her bag and shoes were both Jimmy Choo.
June 3, 2007
4. Mischa BartonMischa Barton
June 3, 2007
5. Gwen StefaniShe wore jewelry and shoes from her L.A.M.B. line with skinny jeans, a striped tank and Dior sunglasses.
Nicole Richie
