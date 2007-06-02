Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
June 2, 2007
1. Katherine HeiglHeigl took to the streets of New York in an ultra-feminine look that included a Rebecca Taylor jacket, Corey Lynn Calter skirt, Bill Blass belt, Stuart Weitzman shoes, Mary Norton purse and earrings and a bracelet from Van Cleef & Arpels. The actress was leaving CBS Studios after appearing on The Early Show. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Top:yoox.comSkirt:coreylynncalter.comPurse:brooksbrothers.comShoes:footnotesonline.com
June 2, 2007
2. Hilary DuffHer studded bag was from Marc Jacobs.
June 2, 2007
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerThe actress accessorized jeans and a top from her new line Bitten with a Bottega Veneta bag and Roger Vivier shoes.
June 2, 2007
4. Kate HudsonHudson wore Tom Ford sunglasses.
June 2, 2007
5. Nicole RichieThe Simple Life star wore Ray-Ban Wayfarers and carried a Balenciaga bag.
Katherine Heigl
