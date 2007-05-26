Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 26, 2007
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerParker looked a million bucks at the launch of her budget-friendly clothing line. The actress accessorized her Bitten shirt, vest and cropped pants with Fred Leighton jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:jcrew.comJeans:bloomingdales.comShoes:neimanmarcus.comEarrings:evesaddiction.comNecklace:evesaddiction.com
-
May 26, 2007
2. Kate WalshThe actress wore a Diane von Furstenberg blouse under her ChloÃ© jacket.
-
May 26, 2007
3. Jessica SimpsonSimpson paired her skinny jeans with a vintage Rolling Stones T-shirt and shoes from Bottega Veneta.
-
May 26, 2007
4. Mary-Kate OlsenOlsen balanced on Balenciaga heels and shouldered a bag from Prada.
-
May 26, 2007
5. Kate HudsonKate Hudson
May 26, 20071 of 5
Sarah Jessica Parker
Parker looked a million bucks at the launch of her budget-friendly clothing line. The actress accessorized her Bitten shirt, vest and cropped pants with Fred Leighton jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:jcrew.comJeans:bloomingdales.comShoes:neimanmarcus.comEarrings:evesaddiction.comNecklace:evesaddiction.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM