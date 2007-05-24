Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 24, 2007
1. Demi MooreMoore showed off her ultra-toned legs in a minidress with sheer sleeves and a detailed neckline. The actress, who attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new thriller Mr. Brooks, accessorized the sexy frock with a metallic clutch and heels. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:saksfifthavenue.comShoes:zappos.comBag:ebags.com
-
May 24, 2007
2. Debra MessingThe Starter Wife star accessorized with jewelry from Neil by Neil Lane.
-
May 24, 2007
3. Kerry WashingtonKerry Washington
-
May 24, 2007
4. Eva MendesEva Mendes
-
May 24, 2007
5. Mischa BartonBarton carried a Chanel bag.
May 24, 20071 of 5
Demi Moore
Moore showed off her ultra-toned legs in a minidress with sheer sleeves and a detailed neckline. The actress, who attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new thriller Mr. Brooks, accessorized the sexy frock with a metallic clutch and heels. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:saksfifthavenue.comShoes:zappos.comBag:ebags.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM