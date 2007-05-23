Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 23, 2007
1. Mischa BartonBarton was breathtaking in a sweeping Dior gown with ruched waist at the Cannes Film Festival screening of A Mighty Heart. She accessorized with gems from Boucheron. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:davidsbridal.com
-
May 23, 2007
2. Cameron DiazThe Shrek the Third star paired her sparkly dress with Sergio Rossi pumps and Boucheron jewelry.
-
May 23, 2007
3. Rosario DawsonDawson wore Brian Atwood heels.
-
May 23, 2007
4. Katherine HeiglHeigl accessorized with a Bottega Veneta clutch, custom Ryan Ryan jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes.
-
May 23, 2007
5. Angelina JolieAngelina Jolie
May 23, 20071 of 5
Mischa Barton
Barton was breathtaking in a sweeping Dior gown with ruched waist at the Cannes Film Festival screening of A Mighty Heart. She accessorized with gems from Boucheron. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:davidsbridal.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM