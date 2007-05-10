Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 10, 2007
1. Cate BlanchettBlanchett was the toast of Time's 100 Most Influential People cocktail party in a simple black lace dress from Balenciaga. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.comBracelet:bananarepublic.comBag:edressme.comShoes:ninewest.com
-
May 10, 2007
2. Lindsay LohanThe actress wore baubles from Boucheron.
-
May 10, 2007
3. America FerreraAmerica Ferrera
-
May 10, 2007
4. Sarah Jessica ParkerShe paired the pale pink frock with metallic heels from Alexander McQueen.
-
May 10, 2007
5. Kate MossThe newly-minted designer wore a dress from her own collection along with an Alaïa belt and Manolo Blahnik heels. She carried a bright clutch from Chanel.
May 10, 20071 of 5
Cate Blanchett
Blanchett was the toast of Time's 100 Most Influential People cocktail party in a simple black lace dress from Balenciaga. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.comBracelet:bananarepublic.comBag:edressme.comShoes:ninewest.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM