Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 9, 2007
1. Sandra BullockBullock was breathtaking in hand-painted chiffon at the Costume Institute Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The actress accentuated the flowing gown with drop earrings, a bejeweled bracelet from Lorraine Schwartz and a clutch from Celestina. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.comEarrings:lordandtaylor.comBracelet:hsn.com
-
May 9, 2007
2. Lucy LiuShe crowned her look with yellow-gold jewelry from Fred Leighton.
-
May 9, 2007
3. Naomi WattsHer jewelry was by Neil Lane and her shagreen clutch was from Celestina.
-
May 9, 2007
4. Jennifer GarnerShe wore Neil Lane jewelry.
-
May 9, 2007
5. Cameron DiazHer eye-matching gems were from Fred Leighton.
May 9, 20071 of 5
Sandra Bullock
Bullock was breathtaking in hand-painted chiffon at the Costume Institute Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The actress accentuated the flowing gown with drop earrings, a bejeweled bracelet from Lorraine Schwartz and a clutch from Celestina. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.comEarrings:lordandtaylor.comBracelet:hsn.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM