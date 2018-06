Diaz’s boots were made for walking...around the Coachella Music Festival in California, that is. The actress was casually cool in a white tee and patchwork mini, worn with a Marc Jacobs bag and flat Loeffler and Randall boots. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Skirt: aeropostale.com Bag: oldnavy.com Boots: bluebee.com