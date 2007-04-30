Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 30, 2007
1. Ashlee SimpsonShe was a blond bombshell at the Us Hot Hollywood 2007 party in Hollywood. Simpson wore a Brian Reyes minidress with jewelry from Kaviar and Kind and pumps designed by Gaetano Perrone for TÃ© Casan. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.comShoes:piperlime.comBag:ebags.com
-
April 30, 2007
2. Kerry WashingtonShe wore Sergio Rossi shoes and carried a Tod's clutch.
-
April 30, 2007
3. Kirsten DunstKirsten Dunst
-
April 30, 2007
4. Jennifer LopezShe wore Versace shoes with her elegant suit.
-
April 30, 2007
5. Rosario DawsonRosario Dawson
April 30, 20071 of 5
Ashlee Simpson
She was a blond bombshell at the Us Hot Hollywood 2007 party in Hollywood. Simpson wore a Brian Reyes minidress with jewelry from Kaviar and Kind and pumps designed by Gaetano Perrone for TÃ© Casan. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.comShoes:piperlime.comBag:ebags.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM