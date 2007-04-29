Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 29, 2007
1. Christina RicciRicci was elegant in a strapless Corey Lynn Carter dress at the New York City premiere of 2 Days in Paris. The actress added red satin shoes for a splash of color. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comShoes:guess.com
-
April 29, 2007
2. Jamie-Lynn SiglerJamie-Lynn Sigler
-
April 29, 2007
3. Mary-Kate OlsenThe stylesetter accessorized her plaid shirt and black leggings with Chanel platform shoes, Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses and a fringed Prada bag.
-
April 29, 2007
4. Diane KrugerShe accessorized with Chanel Fine Jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.
-
April 29, 2007
5. Kirsten DunstKirsten Dunst
April 29, 20071 of 5
Christina Ricci
Ricci was elegant in a strapless Corey Lynn Carter dress at the New York City premiere of 2 Days in Paris. The actress added red satin shoes for a splash of color. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comShoes:guess.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM