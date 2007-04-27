Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
April 27, 2007
1. BeyoncÃ© KnowlesThe songbird, in Australia for a string of concerts, wore a Milly minidress, colorful pumps and a bag from House of DerÃ©on. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:dvf.comShoes:stevemadden.comBag:nordstrom.com
April 27, 2007
2. Kerry WashingtonThe actress accessorized with a Tod’s bag, Cathy Waterman bracelet and Versace shoes.
April 27, 2007
3. Maria MenounosMaria Menounos
April 27, 2007
4. Nicole RichieRichie wore Christian Louboutin heels with her little black dress.
April 27, 2007
5. Kirsten DunstHer shoes were also Christian Lacroix.
