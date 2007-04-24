Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 24, 2007
1. Gwen StefaniIn Vegas, Stefani walked the red carpet in some familiar-looking stripes-that's the same dress she wore in her "Sweet Escape" video! She paired the Andrea Lieberman-designed frock with platform pumps from Yves Saint Laurent. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:shopbop.comShoes:ninewest.com
-
April 24, 2007
2. Hilary DuffHilary Duff
-
April 24, 2007
3. Cameron DiazDiaz accessorized her casual mini from American Apparel with a Marc Jacobs tote and the Kit boot from Loeffler Randall.
-
April 24, 2007
4. Kerry WashingtonThe actress paired her tulip dress with patent Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
April 24, 2007
5. Jessica AlbaJessica Alba
April 24, 20071 of 5
Gwen Stefani
In Vegas, Stefani walked the red carpet in some familiar-looking stripes-that's the same dress she wore in her "Sweet Escape" video! She paired the Andrea Lieberman-designed frock with platform pumps from Yves Saint Laurent. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:shopbop.comShoes:ninewest.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM