Moss got glam for a night out in London in a sleek satin skirt, a studded belt and a delicate topper. The stylish model has co-designed a fashion line for the British shop Topshop which will be available on May 1st. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Skirt: bloomingdales.com Sweater: bluefly.com Belt: jacquelinejarrot.com