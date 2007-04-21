Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 21, 2007
1. Kate MossMoss got glam for a night out in London in a sleek satin skirt, a studded belt and a delicate topper. The stylish model has co-designed a fashion line for the British shop Topshop which will be available on May 1st. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Skirt:bloomingdales.comSweater:bluefly.comBelt:jacquelinejarrot.com
-
April 21, 2007
2. Rebecca RomijnRebecca Romijn
-
April 21, 2007
3. Amber VallettaAmber Valletta
-
April 21, 2007
4. Maria MenounosMenounos wore Christian Louboutin heels and a Chanel necklace.
-
April 21, 2007
5. Eva MendesThe actress wore Bochic jewelry, Jimmy Choo shoes and a Prada clutch with the colorful dress.
April 21, 20071 of 5
Kate Moss
