Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 18, 2007
1. Jessica BielBiel looked white-hot in a ChloÃ© dress, peep-toe pumps and a splash of red on her lips for an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman in New York. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comHandbag:neimanmarcus.comShoes:zappos.com
-
April 18, 2007
2. Rebecca GayheartRebecca Gayheart
-
April 18, 2007
3. LeAnn RimesThe singer carried a clutch by Mary Norton.
-
April 18, 2007
4. Kelly RipaKelly Ripa
-
April 18, 2007
5. Kerry WashingtonThe actress toted a Tod's bag and wore a Movado watch and jewelry.
April 18, 20071 of 5
Jessica Biel
Biel looked white-hot in a ChloÃ© dress, peep-toe pumps and a splash of red on her lips for an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman in New York. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comHandbag:neimanmarcus.comShoes:zappos.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM