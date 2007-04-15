Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 15, 2007
1. Mary-Kate OlsenThe trend-setting star hit the streets of West Hollywood in an edgy rock-and-roll-inspired outfit. Dressed in all black, Olsen accessorized with standouts like oversize sunglasses, a roomy leather bag and a Balenciaga belt. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:madisonlosangeles.comBelt:lineapelle.comSkirt:windsorstore.com
-
April 15, 2007
2. BeyoncÃ© KnowlesBeyoncÃ© Knowles
-
April 15, 2007
3. Lindsay LohanLindsay Lohan
-
April 15, 2007
4. Mischa BartonShe wore Thomas Wylde boots with the delicate frock.
-
April 15, 2007
5. Ashlee SimpsonAshlee Simpson
April 15, 20071 of 5
Mary-Kate Olsen
