Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 13, 2007
1. Kate HudsonThe California girl unleashed her girlish side in New York City wearing a Chanel minidress with bows, tights and pumps. Hudson was in the Big Apple celebrating the opening of the new Tom Ford store.
Click here to see Kate Hudson and other stars in their favorite jeans, then click-to-buy your own pair! Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bebe.comBangles:bananarepublic.comShoes:zappos.com
-
April 13, 2007
2. Drew BarrymoreDrew Barrymore
-
April 13, 2007
3. Liv TylerLiv Tyler
-
April 13, 2007
4. Kylie MinogueKylie Minogue
-
April 13, 2007
5. Gwyneth PaltrowGwyneth Paltrow
April 13, 20071 of 5
Kate Hudson
The California girl unleashed her girlish side in New York City wearing a Chanel minidress with bows, tights and pumps. Hudson was in the Big Apple celebrating the opening of the new Tom Ford store.
Click here to see Kate Hudson and other stars in their favorite jeans, then click-to-buy your own pair! Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bebe.comBangles:bananarepublic.comShoes:zappos.com
Click here to see Kate Hudson and other stars in their favorite jeans, then click-to-buy your own pair! Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bebe.comBangles:bananarepublic.comShoes:zappos.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM