The California girl unleashed her girlish side in New York City wearing a Chanel minidress with bows, tights and pumps. Hudson was in the Big Apple celebrating the opening of the new Tom Ford store.Click here to see Kate Hudson and other stars in their favorite jeans, then click-to-buy your own pair! Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress: bebe.com Bangles: bananarepublic.com Shoes: zappos.com