Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 12, 2007
1. Angie HarmonHarmon put a little spring in her step with a charming Oscar de la Renta dress and cardigan. The actress wore the seasonal ensemble to the Colleague's Annual Spring Luncheon in Beverly Hills. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Cardigan:nordstrom.comDress:macys.comClutch:target.com
-
April 12, 2007
2. Jamie-Lynn SiglerJamie-Lynn Sigler
-
April 12, 2007
3. Halle BerryThe actress wore shoes by Christian Louboutin and jewelry by Robert Lee Morris.
-
April 12, 2007
4. Petra NemcovaPetra Nemcova
-
April 12, 2007
5. Molly SimsMolly Sims
April 12, 20071 of 5
Angie Harmon
Harmon put a little spring in her step with a charming Oscar de la Renta dress and cardigan. The actress wore the seasonal ensemble to the Colleague's Annual Spring Luncheon in Beverly Hills. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Cardigan:nordstrom.comDress:macys.comClutch:target.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM