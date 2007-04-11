Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 11, 2007
1. Halle BerryBerry strutted her stuff on the streets of New York after making an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman. The actress showed off her sexy curves in an Alvin Valley ruffled blouse, Roberto Cavalli vest and Gold Sign leather pants. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Blouse:lizclaiborne.comVest:victoriassecret.comPants:nordstrom.com
-
April 11, 2007
2. Sienna MillerSienna Miller
-
April 11, 2007
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerThe actress accessorized her dress with a Judith Leiber belt, Fred Leighton jewelry, a Proenza Schouler jacket and a Fendi clutch.
-
April 11, 2007
4. Kelly RowlandKelly Rowland
-
April 11, 2007
5. Mischa BartonMischa Barton
April 11, 20071 of 5
Halle Berry
Berry strutted her stuff on the streets of New York after making an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman. The actress showed off her sexy curves in an Alvin Valley ruffled blouse, Roberto Cavalli vest and Gold Sign leather pants. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Blouse:lizclaiborne.comVest:victoriassecret.comPants:nordstrom.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM