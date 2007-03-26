Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 26, 2007
1. Katie HolmesHolmes looked every bit the sophisticate in a high-waisted pencil skirt, fishnet stockings and a tie-front top with bell sleeves. The actress attended the Mentor L.A.’s Promise Gala honoring husband Tom Cruise. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Top:newport-news.comSkirt:anntaylor.comShoes:neimanmarcus.com
March 26, 2007
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerThe actress wore Christian Louboutin heels and carried a Fendi clutch.
March 26, 2007
3. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez
March 26, 2007
4. Kelly RipaRipa was also wearing a Marni necklace and Yves Saint Laurent shoes.
March 26, 2007
5. Vanessa MinnilloMinnillo wore Hollywould shoes with the green frock.
