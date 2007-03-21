Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 21, 2007
1. Elisha CuthbertThe petite actress looked chic in her blue-velvet pants, Chanel necklace and short blond do. Cuthbert was one of the many stars who attended the 2 B Free fashion show during L.A. Fashion Week. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Top:anthropologie.comNecklace:maxandchloe.comPants:bluefly.com
-
March 21, 2007
2. Demi MooreDemi Moore
-
March 21, 2007
3. Rebecca GayheartRebecca Gayheart
-
March 21, 2007
4. Rachel BilsonThe actress carried a B. Romanek clutch.
-
March 21, 2007
5. Halle BerryThe actress wore Gunmetal shoes and Bochic jewelry with the animal-print dress.
March 21, 20071 of 5
Elisha Cuthbert
The petite actress looked chic in her blue-velvet pants, Chanel necklace and short blond do. Cuthbert was one of the many stars who attended the 2 B Free fashion show during L.A. Fashion Week. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Top:anthropologie.comNecklace:maxandchloe.comPants:bluefly.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM