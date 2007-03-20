Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 20, 2007
1. Joely RichardsonThe actress posed pretty in a Cynthia Rowley dress with a disc collar at the New York premiere of her film The Last Mimzy. Richardson wore her hair back in a skinny headband, giving more attention to the chic dress. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Headband:anthropologie.comDress:ronherman.comShoe:net-a-porter.com
-
March 20, 2007
2. Monet MazurMonet Mazur
-
March 20, 2007
3. Eva LongoriaEva Longoria
-
March 20, 2007
4. Nicky HiltonNicky Hilton
-
March 20, 2007
5. Rebecca RomijnRebecca Romijn
March 20, 20071 of 5
Joely Richardson
The actress posed pretty in a Cynthia Rowley dress with a disc collar at the New York premiere of her film The Last Mimzy. Richardson wore her hair back in a skinny headband, giving more attention to the chic dress. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Headband:anthropologie.comDress:ronherman.comShoe:net-a-porter.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM