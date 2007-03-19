Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 19, 2007
1. Rosario DawsonDawson showed off her gams in a tiered metallic dress from Zac Posen at the ShoWest Talent Awards in Las Vegas. The shining star’s sideswept bangs and glossy red lips added a glamorous touch to the look. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:edressme.comShoes:zappos.com
March 19, 2007
2. Liv TylerThe actress accessorized with a Givenchy bag and shoes.
March 19, 2007
3. Kerry WashingtonKerry Washington
March 19, 2007
4. Carmen ElectraThe actress layered a white Barneys sweater and a Curve belt under her leather jacket.
March 19, 2007
5. Sienna MillerSienna Miller
Rosario Dawson
