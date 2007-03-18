Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 18, 2007
1. FergieThe singer stepped out in London looking chic in a checkered coat, California Born skinny jeans and Christian Louboutin platform pumps. She accessorized with oversize shades, a roomy handbag and a newsboy cap. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Cap:hatsinthebelfry.comCoat:ronherman.comHandbag:bergdorfgoodman.com
March 18, 2007
2. Christina RicciChristina Ricci
March 18, 2007
3. Lindsay LohanLindsay Lohan
March 18, 2007
4. Paris HiltonParis Hilton
March 18, 2007
5. Sandra BullockIn addition to her wide-leg Hudson jeans, the actress donned a leather jacket by Vince, a Hanes T-shirt, Manolo Blahnik shoes, a Creations By Kage clutch, earrings and bangles by Ofira and a necklace by Gara Danielle.
March 18, 20071 of 5
Fergie
