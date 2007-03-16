Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 16, 2007
1. Cameron DiazThe leading lady was red-carpet ready in a sweeping skirt and a chic updo at the Tokyo premiere of her film, The Holiday. She accessorized with Cartier jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Top:ardenb.comSkirt:nordstrom.comBrooch:swarovski.com
-
March 16, 2007
2. Eva LongoriaEva Longoria
-
March 16, 2007
3. Thandie NewtonThandie Newton
-
March 16, 2007
4. PenÃ©lope CruzPenÃ©lope Cruz
-
March 16, 2007
5. Rachel BilsonThe actress also donned a Mint jacket and a Zac Posen purse.
March 16, 20071 of 5
Cameron Diaz
The leading lady was red-carpet ready in a sweeping skirt and a chic updo at the Tokyo premiere of her film, The Holiday. She accessorized with Cartier jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Top:ardenb.comSkirt:nordstrom.comBrooch:swarovski.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM