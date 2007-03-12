Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 12, 2007
1. Sienna MillerThe British actress sparkled in a metallic dress (worn over black leggings) at a Calvin Klein event for the brand’s latest fragrance, CKIN2U. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Top:bloomingdales.comLeggings:scoopnyc.comPumps:aldoshoes.com
-
March 12, 2007
2. Kerry WashingtonKerry Washington
-
March 12, 2007
3. Kate MaraThe actress carried a silver-brocade clutch by Mary Norton.
-
March 12, 2007
4. Mena SuvariMena Suvari
-
March 12, 2007
5. Kylie MinogueKylie Minogue
March 12, 20071 of 5
Sienna Miller
The British actress sparkled in a metallic dress (worn over black leggings) at a Calvin Klein event for the brand’s latest fragrance, CKIN2U. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Top:bloomingdales.comLeggings:scoopnyc.comPumps:aldoshoes.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM