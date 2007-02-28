Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 28, 2007
1. Kerry WashingtonWashington was a stylish presenter at the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. The actress wore a leg-baring Prada dress, Brooks Brothers belt, Brian Atwood pumps and carried a Prada clutch. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Top:bebe.com Skirt:overstock.com Clutch:saksfifthavenue.com
-
February 28, 2007
2. Christina MilianChristina Milian
-
February 28, 2007
3. Sarah Michelle GellarThe actress accessorized her one-shoulder dress with a Gunmetal clutch, Bochic jewelry and Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
February 28, 2007
4. Amber TamblynTamblyn accessorized with Georg Jensen jewelry and Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps.
-
February 28, 2007
5. Mischa BartonMischa Barton
February 28, 20071 of 5
Kerry Washington
Washington was a stylish presenter at the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. The actress wore a leg-baring Prada dress, Brooks Brothers belt, Brian Atwood pumps and carried a Prada clutch. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Top:bebe.com Skirt:overstock.com Clutch:saksfifthavenue.com
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM