Look of the Day
February 21, 2007
1. Sandra BullockBullock swept down the red carpet of the 9th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards Gala, held in Beverly Hills, in a flowing orange gown. The actress complimented the gown's rich shade with a gold clutch and bangles. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:edressme.com Bangles:shopkitson.com Clutch:queenbeegirls.com
February 21, 2007
2. Diane KrugerThe actress finished the look with Jil Sander boots.
February 21, 2007
3. Eva LongoriaEva Longoria
February 21, 2007
4. Christina RicciThe actress dazzled in jewelry by Cartier.
February 21, 2007
5. Charlize TheronTheron wore gold Jimmy Choo sandals with the short frock.
February 21, 2007
Sandra Bullock
