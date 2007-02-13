Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 13, 2007
1. PinkThe pop rocker showed off her elegant side at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in a black beaded gown by HervÃ© LÃ©ger. Pink didn't completely abandon her edgy side however-she paired the red-carpet look with a spiked do, black eyeliner and her many tattoos. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Earrings:maxandchloe.com Dress:simplydresses.com Bracelet:swarovski.com
February 13, 2007
2. Mary J. BligeBlige added sparkle to her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and an envelope clutch by YSL.
February 13, 2007
3. Natalie MainesNatalie Maines
February 13, 2007
4. BeyoncÃ© KnowlesThe singer wore Jour & Nuit platforms under the sexy sequined gown.
February 13, 2007
5. Christina AguileraChristina Aguilera
