The pop rocker showed off her elegant side at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in a black beaded gown by Hervé Léger. Pink didn't completely abandon her edgy side however-she paired the red-carpet look with a spiked do, black eyeliner and her many tattoos. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Earrings: maxandchloe.com Dress: simplydresses.com Bracelet: swarovski.com